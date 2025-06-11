State permits over 15-year-old buses with biannual fitness certificates

Kolkata: The Bengal state government and bus operators have reached a consensus allowing buses over 15-years-old to operate if they pass biannual fitness tests, following a Calcutta High Court directive on May 22, 2025, for a roundtable discussion.

The agreement was finalised in a meeting between senior Transport department officials and seven bus operator organisations: City Suburban Bus Service, All Bengal Bus MiniBus Samannay Samity, Basanti Highway Bus Owners Samannay Committee, Biswa Bangla Bus Service, Howrah Bus Welfare Society, North 24-Parganas Bus Owners United Forum and Howrah Bus Mini Bus Owners Welfare Association.

State Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty announced that buses over 15 years will undergo fitness tests twice yearly. Vehicles passing the tests will be permitted to operate, while those failing will be scrapped. The first test costs Rs 12,500 and the second Rs 540. A Certificate of Fitness (CF) will be issued only if the bus has a valid pollution certificate.

Tito Saha of City Suburban Bus Service welcomed the decision, emphasising that a bus’s roadworthiness should be based on its condition, not age. He expressed optimism about resolving the legal impasse soon. The consensus will be submitted as a report to the Calcutta High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for June 17, 2025. The Transport department estimates that approximately 1,500 buses would have been phased out by the end of 2025 due to reaching 15 years of age, had the new agreement not been implemented.