State pays MGNREGA wages to around 59L beneficiaries

With the state government expecting to complete the process of payment of MGNREGA wages to around 59 lakh beneficiaries in the state by Wednesday (February 28), the verification process for the same is expected to gather momentum from

Thursday (February 29).

The Panchayats and Rural Development department has started sending SHG (Self Help Group) women to the residences of the beneficiaries with leaflets and congratulatory messages from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“We will start calling the beneficiaries from our control room at the block level from Thursday onwards asking if they have received SMS alerts after the money got credited in their bank accounts. At the same time, we will ask them to do bank statement verification. Meetings will be held at the gram panchayat level on Thursday and Friday to properly check the bank accounts regarding the transfer of money,” a senior official of the Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD)

department said.

Pradip Majumder, Minister in Charge of P&RD department said that the department will emphasise on bank statement verification of the beneficiaries. The state has already publicised the control room number at the district level where beneficiaries can lodge complaints in case they don’t receive the money. The Chief Minister had promised payment of wages by March 1 to all MGNREGA workers who did not receive it due to the Centre’s fund blockade.

“We have taken suitable measures to ensure the money gets transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts two days in advance,’’ a Nabanna official said.