State partners with IIP for specialised GI product packaging

Kolkata: The state MSME and Textiles department has tied up with Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) for facilitating the Geographical Indication (GI) authorised users in the state to adopt specialized packaging for increasing the shelf life of the products and thereby augmenting their marketing prospects. Presently, there are 36 GI products in Bengal.



“Achieving GI for a product is just the beginning. Authorised user certification for that product is necessary for due acknowledgement of the GI and enhancement in the sale prospects. We have already identified 650 authorised users for 14 GI products and have tied up with IIP. We are specifically targeting these authorised users for training them in quality packaging so that the acceptability in the international market increases and their livelihood enhances in true sense,” said Rajesh Pandey, Additional Chief Secretary of MSME & Textiles department.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day pan India exhibition and sale of various GI products titled ‘GI Mahotsav 2026’, organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Pandey urged the Bengal Chamber to partner with the state government in speeding up the process of identifying more authorised users so that QR code based certification can be issued to them.

This, in turn, will enhance the livelihood of the artisans and weavers associated with the GI products in the state. Since 2011, the state government has received GI tag for 29 products.

The number was only seven before the Mamata Banerjee government came to power. Another 19 products are in the pipeline of achieving GI. In Bengal, the Science, Technology and Biotechnology department is the nodal

department for GI.