State partners with Dun & Bradstreet India to stimulate MSME growth

Kolkata: The Bengal government has partnered with Dun & Bradstreet India to issue D-U-N-S numbers to exporters and MSMEs in the state.



U Swaroop, Director of state MSME & Textiles department said: “The D & B D-U-N-S number will empower MSMEs in Bengal to build credibility,

increase visibility, expand access to the global markets, find potential customers and identify growth opportunities.”

Speaking about the partnership, Preeta Misra, senior director, CBIG, ESG and SME, Dun & Bradstreet India said: “West Bengal is amongst the top ten states in terms of coverage of businesses in the Dun & Bradstreet Database, with the majority being MSMEs.

During 2022 itself, MSMEs constituted close to 70 per cent of the inquiries done by global customers on companies in West Bengal. Dun & Bradstreet surveys have revealed that market access is the biggest challenge to MSMEs in scaling up their businesses.”

The Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S® number is a unique nine-digit identifier for businesses that is associated with a live business identity which may help evaluate potential partners, seek new contracts, apply for loans and so much more.