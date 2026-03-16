State partners BAIF for genomic cattle breeding push

Kolkata: The Animal Resources Development (ARD) department, through the Paschim Banga Go-Sampad Bikash Sanstha (PBGSBS), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BAIF Development Research Foundation to implement a comprehensive genomic selection programme in Bengal.

The programme — the first genomic selection initiative of its kind in West Bengal — will cover Nadia, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas over a period of 5.5 years. As part of the project, 18,000 animals will undergo phenotypic recording while 9,500 will be genotyped.

An ARD department official said the key genetic components include advanced genomic evaluation and DNA analysis, creation of a reference population for superior genetics, identification of elite dams for contract mating, and phenotypic data collection covering milk yield, fat percentage, protein percentage, SNF percentage and reproductive traits. The programme will also prepare genomic mating plans to accelerate genetic improvement and include training and capacity-building for veterinarians and farmers.

Other components include procurement of superior genetic resources such as sex-sorted semen and embryos, along with advanced bioinformatics and data management systems. According to officials, the partnership aims to improve milk production and overall cattle productivity through scientific breeding. It will also help build a genetic database for sustainable breed improvement, identify genetically superior animals for future breeding, enhance farmers’ incomes and position Bengal as a leader in genomic livestock development.

The programme brings together three institutions: BAIF Development Research Foundation, which has experience in livestock genetic improvement; the Genomics Laboratory of the Centre for Laboratory Animal Research and Training (CLART), which will provide genomic analysis and laboratory infrastructure; and the state-run PBGSBS, which will handle field-level implementation, farmer outreach and administrative support.

“This alliance of genomic experts, research institutions and government machinery will create a robust ecosystem for scientific breeding and genetic advancement. By combining BAIF’s field genomics capability, CLART’s laboratory expertise and PBGSBS’s grassroots reach, we are establishing a genomic selection framework that will set new benchmarks in livestock development,” an ARD department official said.