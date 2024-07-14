State Panchayat department set to showcase success stories of SHGs

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department will showcase the success stories of 150 to 160-odd Self Help Groups (SHGs) involved in the Anandadhara scheme of the department before the Union government on July 19. These SHGs turnover which was Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month has now gone up over Rs 10 lakh with the members of the group being referred to as ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

“We signed an agreement with IIM Joka and conducted an entrepreneurship programme of 150 to 160-odd SHGs. The department provided the funding support while IIM Joka imparted training. Presently, their income which was Rs 10000 to 12000 per month, before the entrepreneurship programme has gone up to over Rs 10 lakh per month and their products are being marketed in different parts of the country, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The entire country is appreciating their work and we will be making a presentation of the turnaround story before the Government of India on July 19,“ said P Ulaganathan, Secretary of state P& RD department addressing a seminar titled ‘Krishi Sanlaap 2024’, a joint initiative of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) and ‘Pradan’, an NGO working for the prosperity and resilience of smallholder farmers.

Ulaganathan said that his department is constantly working on strengthening the FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) formed among SHGs in Anandadhara and CADC (Comprehensive Area Development Corporation) and 40 per cent of the FPOs formed are doing good work.

About 60 per cent of these FPOs need support and handholding for which the Panchayat secretary sought help from Pradan and the BCC&I.

He added that the department will sit together with both and work out a strategy for further strengthening the FPOs.

The theme of multi-stakeholder seminar was “Unleashing Potential of Smallholder Farmers through Sustainable FPOs” where a Coffee Table Book on “Empowering Women, Elevating Communities” was released by the dignitaries.

The book captures success stories of women smallholder farmers and other communities who have benefitted by being part of FPOs.