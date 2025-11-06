State overhauls 6 civic bodies, dissolves Krishnanagar Board over ‘corruption’

Kolkata: In a sweeping administrative overhaul months before the 2026 Assembly elections, the West Bengal government has dissolved the elected board of Krishnanagar Municipality citing corruption, factionalism and a total collapse of civic services, while restructuring several other municipalities across the state.

The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department, in an order issued, stated that the Krishnanagar Board of Councillors had become “incompetent to carry out its statutory functions” under the West Bengal Municipal Act, 1993. Sources said the decision came after the department received multiple complaints from residents about stalled garbage clearance, blocked drains, and irregular public services, along with a mass petition alleging corruption among municipal employees and non-cooperation among councillors.

An inquiry by the District Magistrate of Nadia confirmed that the board had failed to hold mandatory meetings or pass its annual budget for 2025–26.

The report found that deep factional infighting had stalled decision-making, leading to prolonged disruption of essential services like sanitation, waste disposal, and drainage maintenance.

The government noted that the situation posed serious health and environmental risks, including the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Following the findings, the state dissolved the Krishnanagar board under Section 431(2) of the West Bengal Municipal Act and appointed the Sub-Divisional Officer of Sadar Krishnanagar as Administrator for six months or until a newly elected board assumes charge.

The administrator has been directed to ensure uninterrupted civic services in the public interest.

Meanwhile, the administrative reshuffle affected six civic bodies across five districts—Nadia, Howrah, Jalpaiguri, East Midnapore and South Dinajpur. The Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation has been named Administrator, while Sub-Divisional Officers have been appointed to head Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri and Panskura in East Midnapore. New Boards of Administrators have also been constituted in Buniadpur Municipality of South Dinajpur and Coopers’ Camp Notified Area in Nadia.

The extensive overhaul of municipal bodies is being seen as a politically significant move aimed at restoring civic stability and ensuring efficient urban management ahead of next year’s polls.