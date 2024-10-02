State organises health camp for senior citizens

Kolkata: The Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare (WCD & SW) on Tuesday organised a health camp for the senior citizens in collaboration with Regional Geriatric Centre of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital to mark the occasion of International Day for



Older Persons, 2024.

On this occasion, a programme was held at Rabindra Tirtha in New Town that was graced by state WCD & SW minister-in-charge Shashi Panja. The purpose was to provide an opportunity for communities to arrive at a better understanding about the problems faced by the elderly due to aging and to raise voices for their better and safe living.

“The elderly persons present here will undergo health screening and if it is found that anyone needs special medical attention, our department will take care of it,” Panja said.

The minister, accompanied by other dignitaries and the oldest women present, launched a booklet to raise awareness about child helpline number 1098, which is dedicated to helping children in distress. “The Child helpline also aims to raise awareness on various child protection issues among the public,” she added. The theme for this year has been ‘Ageing with Dignity‘.

Eleven per cent of the country’s total population consists of elderly citizens, and with proper care, this figure is

projected to rise to 21 per cent by 2050.