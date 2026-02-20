State orders special drive to verify foodgrain stocks

Kolkata: The Food and Supplies department will undertake a special drive to conduct physical verification of stocks in all storage godowns across the state.



According to a departmental order, verification will be carried out by teams comprising two inspecting officials — CI/Inspector/Sub-Inspector. The exercise will involve counting bags on the assumption that each standardised bag contains 50 kg of rice. In addition, random weighment will be conducted to determine the average weight of the bags.

Any discrepancy detected during the exercise will be assessed with reference to the Stock Register or the portal balance.

Sub-Divisional Controllers (Food & Supplies) (SCFSs) and Rationing Officers (ROs) of adjoining districts/sub-controls will act as supervising officers for the godowns assigned to them. They are required to visit all the godowns under their jurisdiction during the verification drive.

Inspection teams will prepare physical verification reports in the format prescribed by the department. Supervising officers will scrutinise the reports, sign them and submit them to the concerned authorities. The respective District Controllers, Food & Supplies (DCF&Ss), will upload the reports online after scrutiny using their login credentials. A summary report in hard copy, bearing the seal and signature of the DCF&S, will be forwarded to the senior officials of the department.

The godown-in-charge or quality control in-charge must remain present at the site during the inspection and extend necessary cooperation to the inspecting and supervising officers. DCF&Ss will arrange the required logistical support for the inspection teams.

Additionally, one nodal officer from the Directorate will be assigned to each district to assist and advise the DCF&Ss and monitor the inspection process. The dates for the special drive are yet to be finalised and will be announced in due course.