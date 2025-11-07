State orders rationalisation of primary teachers

Kolkata: The state School Education department has directed the rationalisation of primary school teachers after identifying a sharp imbalance between surplus and deficit teaching posts in state-run primary schools.

According to official data from the Banglar Siksha Portal dated September 11, 2025, there are 23,145 surplus teachers in different primary schools, while others under various District Primary School Councils (DPSCs) face a deficit of 23,962 teachers. The department has also attached a district-wise list of schools indicating the surplus and deficit positions.

In light of these figures, the additional secretary to the Government of West Bengal, in an official communication issued on Friday, instructed all DPSC chairpersons to initiate an intra-district rationalisation process within their respective jurisdictions as per extant rules and provisions.

Meaning, teachers serving in schools with surplus teachers are to be transferred to schools within the same district that face a shortage of teachers. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has been asked to monitor the process in accordance with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

“To utilise the services of primary school teachers properly, an intra-district rationalisation process is to be undertaken for the smooth functioning of Primary schools and in the interest of students under the 22 DPSCs,” the directive stated. A senior official said the move aims to ensure equitable deployment of teachers, as some schools are overstaffed while others face severe shortages.

“Rationalisation is being carried out to address school-wise teacher deficits. Separately, recruitment for 13,421 primary teacher posts has already been notified to meet the overall shortfall,” the official added.

However, a section of teachers has expressed concern over the move. “The figures of surplus and deficit appear almost identical. Despite irregular recruitment, the department claims there is barely any shortfall. Instead of reshuffling teachers, the government should focus on improving infrastructure and appointing teachers according to class requirements,” said Kinkar Adhikari, general secretary of Shikshanuragi Aikya Mancha.