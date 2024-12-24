State orders ration dealers to use e-PoS machines

Kolkata: State Food and Supply department has directed all the ration dealers to operate Electronic Point of Sale (e-PoS) machines while distributing food grains in ration shops.

The Food and Supply department has already taken stern steps to check any irregularities in the ration distribution. Rations will not be distributed among those who have not yet linked their mobile numbers with their ration cards. According to the department, there are around 2.9 crore ration beneficiaries in the state out of which around 1.32 crore have already linked their mobile number with their ration cards.

As many as 77 lakh consumers are yet to link their mobile numbers.