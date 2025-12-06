State orders raids amid rising egg prices to curb illegal hoarding

Kolkata: With a rise in the price of eggs, the state government has directed the Animal Resources Development department and the special task force to jointly conduct raids in various markets to make sure that illegal hoarding of eggs does not take place.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant held a meeting with the minister and senior officials of the Agricultural Marketing department and officials from the Animal Resources Development department. Instructions have been given to these departments urging them to be alert. The senior officials of the departments and the special task force officials will carry out surveillance in various markets. The officials were asked to take stern steps if anybody is found involved in illegal hoarding or any corrupt practices.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently blamed the Central government for the recent increase in egg prices, citing the rising cost of poultry feed as the primary reason. Speaking at an event on December 2, Banerjee alleged that the Central government is responsible for the abnormal price hike of poultry feed (chicken and duck feed) which comes from other states. She stated that the price of feed is increasing by 12 per cent every year under the Centre’s purview.

The state government also decided to keep 35 Sufal Bangla stalls open in the evening so that people while returning from office can access the stalls. Out of 35 stalls, about 14 will remain open in the evening hours in Kolkata while the remaining 21 will be situated in other parts.

The Chief Minister had emphasised that Bengal supplies eggs to 12 other states and that the Central government’s control over feed prices is directly impacting the market in her state. Anganwadi workers have already expressed their apprehensions that mid-day meals in government schools of Bengal may lack eggs due to the price hike.