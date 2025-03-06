State orders immediate withdrawal of NSQ drugs

Kolkata: The State Health department directed the Central Medical Store (CMS) to withdraw all non-standard quality (NSQ) drug batches and notify state-run health facilities to stop their use. NSQ batch lists must also be displayed at stores.

In an order issued by the health department on Thursday, it was stated that the state drug control authority will ask the wholesalers and retailers to immediately stop sale/use any of the NSQ batches and display the NSQ list at the stores every month.

The withdrawal of NSQ drugs from different health units shall be ensured by the head of the respective health facilities, reads the order of the health department.

Officials from the Directorate of Drug Control will have to do random inspections at different stores to identify any of the NSQ batches present in circulation and if found, action will be initiated against the licensee. The order also said that the state drug control authority will initiate regulatory actions as per norms against manufacturers if it is located in West Bengal.