State opposes contempt petition on School Service Commission matter at High Court

Kolkata: The state on Wednesday challenged the maintainability of the contempt petition relating to West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment at Calcutta High Court, arguing that such an application can only be moved before the Supreme Court.

The bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi was hearing the contempt matter where petitioners had alleged violation of directions of the court in relation to publication of OMR sheets on WBSSC website and recovering money received as remuneration and benefits from the tainted candidates.

The Education department’s counsel is learnt to have submitted before a division bench comprising Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi that since the Supreme Court had modified some of the directions of the High Court, a contempt application can only be moved before the top court.

The counsel for the WBSSC is learnt to have also questioned the maintainability of the contempt application before the high court on similar grounds.

The petitioner’s lawyer submitted that a contempt application can be moved before the high court since no major change has been made by the apex court in the directions of the high court.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that a contempt application can be moved before the High Court since no major change has been made by the apex court in the directions of the High Court. Further, the High Court has the jurisdiction to hear such a contempt application.

The matter will be heard again on Monday, the court said. The petitioners have broadly alleged that the direction to upload OMR sheets on WBSSC website was not complied with and neither any steps were taken to recover money received as remuneration and benefits from the tainted candidates. There is no information regarding taking in persons who had received appointments beyond the panel, after expiry of the panel and after submitting blank OMR sheets.