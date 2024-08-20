State opens portal to help investors engage workforce

Kolkata: The Labour department has recently come up with a portal to facilitate an investor in engaging the workforce without any pressure from political unions.

“An investor embarking on any project in a particular district can upload his/ her requirement in the portal of Labour department (karmasangbad.wblabour.gov.in) and accordingly, the department will assist him/ her in engaging skilled labour from the rich labour pool that the state

government boasts of,” said Shashi Panja, state Industry, Commerce & Enterprises minister while addressing the CII Exim Conference 2024, in Kolkata.

Sources said the industry people would often face pressure from different unions compelling them to engage the workforce as per their choices. The portal has been conceptualised in concurrence with all labour unions and would prevent unnecessary harassment to the investors. The move will also ensure that local labourers would get priority in recruitment.

The minister added that the state is looking to set up more buying houses in the state so that export can be directly made from such houses.

Panja said that the state has started mapping of land for industrial and economic corridors beside the national highways, right from Darjeeling More in Murshidabad district to Falta in South 24-Parganas.

The exercise is over in six districts and has been expanded further under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.