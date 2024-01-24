State offers 310.36 acres of land for industries at West Burdwan

In a bid to encourage setting up of industries in Bengal, the state government is offering 310.36 acres of land at Rs 50.45 lakh/acre on an ‘as on where on’ basis at West Burdwan and will be soon carrying out a detailed survey of the entire stretch for the same.

Sources said that the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) is now offering land on ‘as is where is basis’ for setting up industries at Mangalpur, Asansol, West Burdwan over 310.36 acres of land. It was further learnt that the average price of the land is Rs 50.45 lakh/acre and is located adjacent to NH-19. Multiple parcels of varying sizes are on offer and an applicant can apply for multiple plots. It is connected to Asansol, Durgapur and to the rest of the country via the highway. There are a total of about 40 plots as part of the 310.36 acres, it was learnt. Sources said that WBIDC desires to appoint a surveying agency for which it has called tenders.

The scope of work on the said land by the appointed surveying agency will include identification of land and preparation of drawing (superimposed on Mouza Map) based on field verification, demarcation of roads, boundary lines and existing water bodies.

The survey will also include taking satellite drone images of the entire area and preparing an ‘As Built’ master plan, including all types of utility line layout such as gas, water, power etc. Further, concrete pillars will be set up in all over 310.36 acres before taking physical possession of the land. Last year, during her visit to Spain, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assured the business tycoons there that Bengal has an “industry-friendly” environment with “requisite infrastructure and land bank”.

She said: “We have all the required infrastructure. We have a land policy, a land map policy, and a land bank. Only your presence is required.”