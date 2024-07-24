State-of-the-art auditorium to be built with Rs 3 cr allocation

Cooch Behar: In a major boost for education and cultural activities in Cooch Behar, the North Bengal Development department has allocated Rs 3 crore to construct a state-of-the-art auditorium at ABN Seal College. The tender process will commence soon, bringing much-needed relief to the college community.



This allocation ends a long wait for ABN Seal College, where the auditorium project has been half-finished since 1997 due to a lack of funds. The recent financial boost has been met with enthusiasm by the college authorities. North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha stated: “The college applied for this funding and I’m pleased to announce that Rs 3 crore have been allocated for building the auditorium based on their application. The tender process will start shortly.” The project, initially undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD), faced decades of delays. Persistent efforts by the college authorities finally bore fruit when the matter was presented to Udayan Guha, resulting in this substantial allocation. Niloy Roy, Principal of ABN Seal College, expressed his gratitude, stating: “The auditorium has been in an unfinished state for a long time. We appealed to North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha and he responded positively to our request.”

Cooch Behar currently has two high-quality auditoriums, Rabindra Bhavan and Utsav Auditorium, but their high rental costs are prohibitive for many. The addition of a modern auditorium at ABN Seal College will alleviate these issues, providing a new venue for events and gatherings, benefiting both the college and the wider community.