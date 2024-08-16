State-of-art forensics & genomics conservation centre set up at ZSI

Kolkata: A state-of-the-art ‘Centre for Wildlife Forensics and Conservation Genomics’ of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has been set up for investigation and resolution of wildlife crime cases, providing law enforcement agencies with the necessary scientific tools to track, identify and prosecute those involved in illegal wildlife trade.

At the inauguration on Friday, Leena Nandan, secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), said: “The centre represents a significant leap forward in our efforts to combat wildlife crime and protect India’s rich biodiversity. This facility, equipped with the latest genomic technologies, will provide critical support to law enforcement agencies and set new benchmarks in conservation science. I commend the team at ZSI for their dedication and vision in establishing this centre, which will undoubtedly play a vital role in safeguarding our natural heritage for future generations.”

Dr Dhriti Banerjee, director, ZSI mentioned: “This state-of-the-art facility will play a pivotal role in addressing wildlife crime, a growing threat to our ecosystems. By integrating the latest advancements in genomic technology and forensic science, we are not only enhancing our capability to trace and prosecute wildlife criminals but also setting new standards for conservation research in the region.” Dr Mukesh Thakur, Scientist D, was appointed as the coordinator of this centre. He was instrumental in the conceptualisation and establishment of this facility.

The centre is strategically designed to address the growing threat of wildlife crime in India and Southeast Asia.

It will provide precise genetic analysis to identify species from confiscated materials, thereby aiding in the rapid and accurate prosecution of wildlife criminals. The laboratory is fully equipped with the latest technology, including four PCR machines and a real-time PCR system, which allows for high-throughput genetic analysis.

The centre will act as a hub for collaboration, coordinating with other ZSI regional centres and existing forensic laboratories in India and Southeast Asia.