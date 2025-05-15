State-of-art 3D lab inaugurated at Siliguri Institute of Technology

Siliguri: In a collaboration, the department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY) and MAKAUT inaugurated a state-of-the-art 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Technology Laboratory to empower students in the North Eastern Region with cutting-edge technical skills.

The initiative, part of a Skill Development and Capacity Building Programme, was unveiled in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Partha Pratim Lahiri and Nabarun Bhattacharjee from MAKAUT University, along with Asit Kumar Singh, Chief Investigator, CDAC Kolkata. The laboratory, established at the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) department of SIT, aims to bridge the skill gap in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Under the leadership of Satyam Roychowdhury, Managing Director of Techno India Group, SIT has been a pioneer in technical education since 1999. CDAC, renowned for its expertise in high-end skill development, has joined hands with SIT to create a future-ready workforce in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing— a sector transforming industries globally. Debajyoti Misra, head of the ECE department and nodal officer of the project, emphasised the programme’s potential to provide lucrative job opportunities in the 3D manufacturing sector. He urged students to leverage this opportunity and become industry-ready professionals. The project will be guided by eminent trainers, Amartya Acharya and Sahnik Bhattacharjee, ensuring hands-on learning with advanced equipment. The initiative also enjoys strong support from Pranab Chakraborty and the CDAC Kolkata team who played a pivotal role in its execution.

This collaboration marks a significant leap in fostering innovation and skill development in Eastern India. By equipping students with next-gen manufacturing expertise, SIT and CDAC aim to strengthen India’s position in the global additive manufacturing landscape.