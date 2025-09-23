State notifies new disbursal dates for schemes, salaries & pensions

Kolkata: The Finance Department on Monday issued a modified notification stating that financial assistance under schemes such as Jai Bangla and Lakshmir Bhandar for October 2025 will be credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts within the first

week of October.

Earlier, on September 16, the department had notified that financial assistance under the same schemes for September 2025 would be transferred through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) to beneficiaries’ accounts on

October 1. The department has already clarified that state government employees — including those under grant-in-aid institutions — will receive their salary, wages, remuneration, stipend, and honorarium for September on September 24 and 25.

The early disbursal has been arranged as state government offices will remain closed from September 26 to October 7, 2025.

The Finance Department notification also stated that pensions for September 2025 will be disbursed on October 1.