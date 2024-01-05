State notifies increase in DA for government employees

Kolkata: The whole-time state government employees will draw Dearness Allowance (DA) at the rate of 10 per cent of basic pay with effect from January 1, 2024.



A notification released by the state Finance department stated that the calculation of DA shall be made taking into account the revised basic pay and NPA, if any, but it shall not include any other type of pay.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while speaking at the inauguration of Christmas Carnival at Allen Park in Park Street had announced a four percent rise in DA for state government employees.

Earlier, the state government gave six per cent DA to the government employees. With the present hike, the DA has been raised to 10 per cent.

Around 14.5 lakh government, semi-government, all statutory undertakings, teaching and non-teaching, para-teachers and pensioners will be benefitted. The state government will have an additional expenditure of Rs 2755 crore for providing the DA.

The question of enhancement of DA in the revised pay structure implemented as per recommendation of the 6” Pay Commission in respect of Government employees, the teaching and non-teaching employees of government aided educational institutions, employees of statutory bodies, government undertakings, panchayats including panchayat workers, urban local bodies etc have been under consideration of the state government for some time.

The state government pensioners/ family pensioners shall draw DA at the rate of 10 per cent of revised basic pension/ revised family pension with effect from January 1, 2024.

“There will be a further ad-hoc increase in the daily rate of wages by Rs 22/ only with effect from January 1, 2024 for the daily rated workers under the government whose wages are not regulated by any statutory provisions like the Minimum Wages Act, etc,” the notification stated.