State notifies fitness, pollution norms for 15-year old buses

Kolkata: The Transport department has issued a notification allowing 15-year-old buses to continue operating, provided they possess a valid Certificate of Fitness (CF) and Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

For vehicles registered in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA), both fitness and pollution checks must be carried out twice a year once the vehicle crosses 15 years from its initial registration. For vehicles outside KMA, annual checks will suffice.

The move follows a recent Calcutta High Court verdict permitting 15-year-old buses and other commercial vehicles to remain on the road if they meet stringent fitness and emission norms. The order applies to both petrol and diesel stage carriage buses.

The CF applications for Kolkata-registered vehicles must be submitted to the Additional Director (Kolkata Zone), while applications for vehicles registered outside Kolkata will go to the District Magistrate and chairman, Regional Transport Authority. Each application will be assessed individually, with authorities required to pass a reasoned order after verification.

“Our argument before the High Court was that the condition of a bus, not its age, should decide its phase-out. We appreciate the state government’s support.

This will ease the shortage of buses on the road,” said Tito Saha of City Suburban Bus Services.

The first fitness test will cost Rs 12,500 and the second Rs 570. A CF will be issued only after submission of a valid PUCC.

Some bus owners who had applied for replacement due to the age cap are now considering withdrawing those applications and retaining their vehicles and have sought clarity from the state.