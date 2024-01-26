State nominates WBRERA website for E-Governance 2024 Award

Kolkata: The West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority (WBRERA) website has been selected for nomination by the committee headed by the state chief secretary for the national awards for E-Governance 2024. This is being considered a significant achievement given that the website began functioning from January 31, 2023 and is yet to complete a year.



“The WBRERA website (www.rera.wb.gov.in) has set an example in registration of real estate projects, receipt of complaints and its disposal, and ensuring good revenue through penalty for violation of orders passed by WBRERA authority,” said a senior official of the Housing department.

About 1348 real estate projects were registered on the website. Total number of registered real estate agents is 348. About 546 complaints were received, 190 of them disposed, 354 are under process and two were rejected. The e-governance cell of the department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (PAR) has written to the Housing department for necessary measures for online submission of the nomination through the NCeG (National Conference on e governance) portal. “Our efforts in creating awareness among people through advertisements in different mediums deserve special mention,” the official added. Promoters need to compulsorily register their real estate projects with the WBRERA authority through its website (www.rera.wb.gov.in) if the area of land to be developed is more than 200 sqm or if the number of flats/units, are more than six with payment of requisite registration fees. No developer shall advertise, market, book or sell any real estate project without prior registration of the same with the WBRERA authority. Apart from complaints of fleecing buyers or failing to deliver houses on time, there are instances of developers refusing to hand over completion certificates (CC) even after the party has checked into their flat. If the aggrieved person lodges a complaint with the WBRERA website, there are provisions for imposing huge penalties, stop construction work for the project. Last year, the e- governance award of the centre was bagged by the Panchayats and Rural Development department for online tax collection and trade license issuance and renewal.