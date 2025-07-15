State nod to 30 health sub-centres in tribal districts

Kolkata: In a significant move to strengthen healthcare delivery in remote tribal regions, the Bengal government has sanctioned the construction of 30 health sub-centres.

This initiative is for the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) districts – Jhargram, West Midnapore and Purulia. The project, approved under the National Health Mission (NHM), carried an estimated cost of Rs 12,70,85,718.

The source of the fund has been transferred from the NHM 2022-2023 fund to PVTG fund under Tribal Development Department.

A notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department recently, shows Rs 10,87,82,592 has been released as per work orders and status of works at the corresponding districts.

Five sub-centres, both in Jhargram and Purulia and twenty in West Midnapore are to come up, with detailed planning already underway. Locations include Banipur, Gopiballavpur, Nayagram in Purulia, Dantan, Daspur, Keshiary, Keshpur, Kharagpur-II, Natayangarh, Pingla, Sabang and Salbani in Paschim Medinipur and Bagmundi in Purulia.

Estimated sanctioned construction costs for each centre vary from Rs 32,05,453 to Rs 43,50,717. The implementation will be overseen by District Magistrates and CMOHs, with funds disbursed to DH&FWS, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Purulia. The work is ordered to be completed within four months from the date of the order, and no price escalation will be allowed.

To ensure transparency and quality, the State Team will make periodic onsite visits.

Additionally, the use of Karmashree scheme job card holders under the MGNREGA has been recommended for

workforce engagement.

The initiative is a part of the broader West Bengal Development Scheme for Vulnerable Tribes, aimed at equitable healthcare access. This decision, approved by the Mission Director, NHM and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, highlights the state’s commitment to improving Health infrastructure in underserved

tribal belts.