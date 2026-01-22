State nod to 140 new WBCS posts

Kolkata: The state government has sanctioned 140 new posts for WBCS (Exe) officers in the state.



A notification from the state Personnel and Administrative Reforms (PAR) department that was released on Wednesday stated that the Governor has been pleased to sanction 100 additional posts as Joint Secretary and equivalent and another 40 additional posts in Special Secretary and equivalent rank.

According to Nabanna sources, the question of

sanctioning a few additional posts of Joint Secretary and equivalent rank and Special Secretary and equivalent rank in respect of WBCS (Exe) officers have been under active consideration of the state government for some time past.

With the sanction of 40 additional posts in Special Secretary and equivalent rank , the present sanctioned strength in this category has gone upto 140 with 100 posts already existing.

In case of Joint Secretary and equivalent rank with sanction of 100 new posts, the total sanctioned post has

gone upto 350.