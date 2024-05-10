‘State must move Supreme Court’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said that the state government should approach the Supreme Court over the incident involving allegations of sexual harassment against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose.



Abhishek questioned the CCTV footage shown by Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

He asked what is the purpose of showing outdoor footage of Raj Bhavan. He challenged the Governor to reveal the footage of the inside chamber and corridor of Raj Bhavan.

Banerjee told the media that if such an allegation is levelled against him and if he has to disclose CCTV footage then he will reveal the entire footage and not just selected parts of it.

“The Governor should have disclosed footage of every area inside Raj Bhavan. What was instead done amounts to nothing short of a drama,” he remarked. He also added that by revealing such irrelevant footage the Governor has further insulted the woman.

Abhishek said that Bose had insulted the chair of a Governor. He alleged that Bose sexually harassed someone who is of his daughter’s age in the name of giving her a job. “We have seen many Governors. We have seen Jagdeep Dhankhar but we have never seen a Governor stoop so low,” he said.

When pointed out the constitutional protection that a Governor enjoys against criminal proceedings, Abhishek said: “The state government must approach the Supreme Court on this issue. It cannot happen that just because one is a Governor one can do anything. Law should be equal for all.”

Accusing the National Commission for Women (NCW) of being politically biased towards the BJP, Banerjee alleged that it has not even asked a single question so far over this incident. He said people of this state will give a befitting reply to the ones who are out to

malign Bengal.