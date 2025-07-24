State mulls WhatsApp groups to curb betel leaf trade flaws

Kolkata: The state government has decided to create dedicated WhatsApp groups to enable farmers to register grievances and curb irregularities in the sale of betel leaves.

The move comes amid reports of indiscriminate bundling practices, violating the state’s directive to limit each guchi (bundle) to 70 leaves, thereby depriving farmers of their rightful earnings.

State Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna chaired a meeting at Khadya Bhavan on Wednesday, which was attended by concerned MLAs, district

officials, and representatives of the police and administration.

Two separate WhatsApp groups will be formed—one for East Midnapore and another for South 24-Parganas, the two primary districts where betel leaves are cultivated and marketed.

Senior police officials of the respective districts will be included in the groups to ensure prompt action upon receiving complaints.

“It has been reiterated that there should be no disparity in the number of leaves in a single guchi—it must strictly be 70. Any violations will be dealt with firmly,” Manna said. Currently, around three lakh farmers in the state are engaged in betel leaf cultivation.