State mulls to set up English medium schools in Murshidabad district

Kolkata: The state government is planning to soon set up English medium schools in Murshidabad district which has seen a rise in literacy levels, said TMC heavyweight leader and state Cabinet minister, Firhad Hakim.



Speaking at a district convention in Murshidabad, focusing on the development of the minority community, Hakim said that Murshidabad is slated to witness more development works in days to come and the minority community will benefit from it. Speaking in terms of education, he assured that the state government is going to set up English medium schools in the district. He said that he himself has forwarded their request to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee concerning this matter.

Addressing the people, he said that no one can care about the minority community as much as Mamata Banerjee does. He said that her concern for the community is apparent from her decision to look after the minority affairs portfolio herself. He said that under the Trinamool government, Murshidabad has undergone many development works. “The rate of literacy in this district has risen over the years. I promise that your demands relating to madrasahs will also be taken up soon,” he said.

Hakim appealed to the Muslim clerics to ensure peace is maintained. He alleged that some forces are trying their best to sow seeds of division and attempt to spread communal tension but such forces should not be allowed to disrupt the communal harmony in this state.

He alleged that a certain movie by the name ‘Bengal Files’ was made to defame Bengal. He said that these are attempts to exploit all methods to show Bengal in poor light by implying there is a communal divide here.” In Bengal, all communities live together. This was proved again when the injured persons of the Balasore train accident reached Kolkata. All of them are being given medical attention regardless of their religion or cast,” he remarked.

Political observers remarked that Murshidabad will play a vital role in the upcoming Panchayat polls. With the lone Congress MLA defecting to TMC, the ruling party now holds all the seats in Murshidabad which once was a Congress fort.