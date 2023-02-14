State mulls to revive airstrip at Chharra, AAI team visits site

KOLKATA: Officials from the State Transport Department and Airport Authority of India (AAI) recently visited the abandoned airport of Chharra on the outskirts of Purulia and examined its condition as there are plans to start helicopter services from there.



An officer of the State Transport Department on the rank of Special Secretary visited the airport along with a four-member team from the AAI on Monday. Purulia District Administration and police accompanied the team of officials.

The district administration is optimistic that helicopter services may be operated soon. “A team from the AAI along with the Special Secretary of the State Transport Department visited the Charara area. They carried out an inspection examining various issues,” a senior district administrative official said. The state government mulled a plan to revive the airstrip at Chharra that was last used in 1944 during World War II. If everything goes as planned, the airstrip will be revived soon and help in improving the economy in the area. The state government officials are going to take the necessary steps to ensure the revival of the airport.