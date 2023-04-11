State mulls to launch own app-cab service

Kolkata: The state government is planning to launch an app cab service in the city. However, no deadline has been fixed as to when the app cab service by the state government will be launched.



It is still in the planning stages. The plan is to first introduce it in the city and seeing the viability and success, the state may further look into the logistics of introducing it across Bengal.

The system for the application will be developed by the state IT department. According to a senior transport official, people will be able to avail of these cab services at a cheaper cost compared to the private app-cab companies.

The General Secretary of Bengal Taxi Association (BTA) Ashim Bose welcomed this initiative by the state government and called it “a nice gesture.”

He also mentioned that this app can be a good alternative to the apps run by private companies which seek exorbitant commissions.

According to sources, meetings were held between the stakeholders to formulate the application which will focus on utilising yellow taxis and white taxis as well.

Various issues concerning fare structure and air conditioners in private app cab services had been raised by the commuters.

To discuss and get to a solution, the state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty had called for a meeting with the service providers in February.

The state, in March 2022, introduced a comprehensive policy for the operation of online cab service providers.