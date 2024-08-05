State mulls to hold football training camps

Siliguri: To support budding football players from tea gardens the State Labour department is planning to conduct football training camps in this region. Moloy Ghatak, the Minister in charge of the Labour Department, government of West Bengal, announced this while attending the final of a football tournament organized by the West Bengal Labor Welfare Board (WBLWB) in the Dagapur football ground, Siliguri on Sunday.



“We have many budding football players in the tea gardens who could have promising careers in football. Therefore, we plan to organize training camps to give them opportunities to participate in tournaments in Kolkata and other cities,” said Moloy Ghatak.

The West Bengal Labour Welfare Board will organise the training camps. Initially, the board is planning to conduct the camp at Dagapur Football Ground by renovating the field.

Like every year, the Board held an inter-garden football tournament from June 15 to July 15 in which 91 tea gardens and 2 cinchona plantation gardens participated, involving 1488 workers. The final match took place on Sunday.

The selection matches were held at different centres in North Bengal. The final match took place between Bagdogra Tea Garden and Sankosh Tea Garden. Minister Moloy Ghatak, was present at the programme in Siliguri.