State mulls to develop Bhagabatpur Crocodile Project into satellite zoo

Kolkata: The South 24-Parganas Forest Division has planned to develop the Bhagabatpur Crocodile Project (BCP) at Bakkhali under the Sunderbans Biosphere Reserve (SBR) area into a satellite zoo.



As per plans, the satellite zoo, aimed at attracting more tourists to the BCP, will include marsh water crocodile, gharial, water monitor lizard, Bengal monitor lizard, golden jackal, fishing cat, batagur baska, olive ridley turtle etc.

The habitats of all these animals are thriving in and around the area located adjacent to Lothian Island and on the bank of the Saptamukhi Estuary.

“We have submitted our proposal before the West Bengal Zoo Authority and are hopeful of getting the nod for going forward with the project soon,” a South 24-Parganas Forest division official said. The Patharpratima MLA, Samir Jana believes that it will contribute significantly in enhancing the tourism potential in the area. The BCP is a large shelter for saltwater crocodiles and presently the population is over 90. The breeding of crocodiles has been taken up on a large scale at the BCP. Presently, the site has six breeding pools and 14 enclosures containing water tanks for keeping hatchlings of different ages.

Sunderbans, the world’s largest mangrove delta, is home to at least 204 crocodiles, as per the latest census. Saltwater crocodiles are one of the most important species. This predator of the estuarine ecosystem feeds on both live animals and rotten carcasses, thereby helping to clear the river water.

It is the largest and heaviest living reptile in the world. Males can grow up to 20 feet and weigh over 1,000 kg. The largest one recorded in India, at Bhitarkanika National Park, Odisha, was 22 feet long. Its skull is displayed in the national park’s museum.