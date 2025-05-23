State mulls solar cold chains for farm produce storage

Kolkata: The state government is working on providing solar cold chains for fruits and vegetables to address the issue of post-harvest losses faced by the farmers.

“Fruits and vegetables are perishable items. Due to lack of adequate cold chain facilities, farmers are often compelled to discard their produce.

The solar cold chain facility will extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables and will enable the farmers to get a better price for their goods,” said Barun Kumar Ray, additional chief secretary of Non-Conventional Energy Sources (NES) department.

Addressing the 4th East and North East India Energy Conclave organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce, Ray said that the state is working on developing a green zone in Salt Lake Sector V in close collaboration with the British Deputy High Commission. “We will maximise renewable energy by integrating rooftop solar, BIPV (Building-Integrated Photovoltaics) and e-mobility.

Introduction of more EVs in Sector V is also part of the move. We are hopeful of rolling this out by the end of this year,” Ray added. In terms of use of abandoned or closed coal mines in the east and north east, he suggested that various countries in the world have used such coal mines for pump storage projects. “It is high time we discuss this.

It should be an opportunity for the private sector or can be conceived in PPP mode,” he maintained.

Ray admitted that opportunities in nuclear energy, solar and hybrid systems are growing but the country still depends heavily on thermal power. He added that the state is in talks with some utilities for setting up some battery energy storage in the state.

According to Ray, it is estimated that energy transition in the state is expected to attract Rs 70,000 crore in investment in the next five years.