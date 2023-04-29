State mulls setting up of edu panel to resolve disputes related to pvt schools

KOLKATA: The state government is examining the possibilities of setting up an Education Commission to resolve disputes related to the private schools in the state.



There have been a number of instances when the private school authorities and the guardians have been at loggerheads particularly over alleged arbitrary increase of tuition fees.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her recent administrative review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar had directed Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to examine the feasibility of setting up such a Commission.

The Chief Minister’s directions came after state Education minister Bratya Basu brought before the Chief Minister’s notice that a number of private schools in the state are not following certain directions of the Education department. According to Nabanna sources, Basu appealed to Banerjee for setting up an Education Commission so that the functioning of the private schools can be regulated.

The model will be the same as West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission which is responsible for addressing disputes in connection with private hospitals.

The state government has preponed the summer holidays in state schools and it will be beginning from May 2.

The decision has been taken with predictions of hot and humid conditions.

However, most of the private schools will be holding classes till mid May.

The private schools are mostly affiliated to central boards like ICSE and CBSE but they require a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the state government and in case of any irregularities fingers are often raised against the state government.

As per plans, a retired Justice will be heading the Commission.

It will try to resolve any sort of dispute associated with the private schools.