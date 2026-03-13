State mulls scientific study of North Bengal rivers to aid flood control

Kolkata: The state government has initiated a scientific study of rivers in north Bengal to assess sediment load and generate data that could aid flood control and river management in the region.



The Irrigation & Waterways Department is learnt to have floated a tender for the collection of soil samples from different rivers in north Bengal to undertake a sediment load study.

The work will be conducted by the River Research Institute (RRI) at Mohanpur in Nadia under the Sunderbans Delta Project division, officials said.

According to officials, the study will involve collecting soil and sediment samples from river channels across selected locations in north Bengal. These samples will be analysed to determine the characteristics of sediments carried by the rivers and their distribution along riverbeds.

“Scientific assessment of sediment load helps us understand how river channels evolve over time. Such data is important for planning river management and flood control measures,” an official of the Irrigation & Waterways Department said.

The study will be carried out over a period of 365 days, during which field teams will collect samples from different river stretches and document the findings for further analysis by researchers at the River Research Institute.

The estimated cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 8.8 lakh, according to the tender issued by the department.

Officials said agencies bidding for the work must have prior experience in similar assignments related to soil sampling or sediment collection carried out for government agencies. Contractors will also have to meet specified technical eligibility conditions before they can participate in the financial bidding stage.

The tender follows a two-stage electronic bidding process, under which applicants must first qualify technically before their financial proposals are considered. The contract will be awarded to the bidder quoting the lowest acceptable rate.

Sources in the department said the initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen scientific data collection on river systems in the state. The findings of the study are expected to support future planning related to river maintenance, monitoring of sediment movement and management of river channels in north Bengal.

Officials added that the River Research Institute regularly conducts such studies to assist the department in technical assessments related to river behaviour, sediment patterns and water flow in different river basins.