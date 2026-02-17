State mulls Rs 49L CCTV shield for Kolkata Leather Complex belt

Kolkata: The state government has floated a Rs 49-lakh project for the installation of 76 new IP-based CCTV cameras across 24 locations under the Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) Police Station area, aiming to strengthen surveillance and improve policing in the industrial zone.



Sources in Kolkata Police confirmed that a tender has been floated for the project that includes supply, installation and comprehensive maintenance of the surveillance system. The estimated cost of the initiative is Rs 49,89,512 and the selected agency will be required to complete the installation within 30 days from the date of issuance of the work order.

An official said the initiative is part of efforts to upgrade surveillance infrastructure in key industrial pockets. “Enhanced camera coverage will improve monitoring in sensitive and high-movement areas and support quicker response during emergencies,” the official said.

According to sources, the cameras will be high-resolution IP-based devices equipped with night-vision capability and weather-resistant features suitable for outdoor deployment. The system will be designed to operate round the clock and withstand varying environmental conditions.

The surveillance network will be connected through fibre-optic links, with footage routed to a central recording system. The Network Video Recorder (NVR) is expected to store a minimum of 21 days of video footage from each camera to aid monitoring and investigation when required.

The selection process will follow a two-stage evaluation, where technical proposals will be assessed before opening financial bids. Only bidders meeting the prescribed eligibility and technical standards will qualify for the final stage.

An official added that the focus of the project is not limited to installation alone. “The selected agency will have to provide three years of comprehensive warranty and maintenance support to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the system,” the official said.

Police sources indicated that the new surveillance infrastructure is expected to bolster security in and around the Leather Complex area by enabling better monitoring, quicker verification of incidents and improved

evidence collection.

With the tender process now underway, authorities expect the project to move forward once bids are evaluated and a work order is issued.