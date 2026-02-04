State mulls Rs 1.49 cr CCTV upgrade for 8 Kolkata Police stations

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated an upgrade of surveillance infrastructure across select police stations in Kolkata, with plans to install closed-circuit television (CCTVs) under a state- funded action plan.

The move is also in line with the Supreme Court’s directions on surveillance in police stations. In Paramvir Singh Saini vs Baljit Singh, the apex court had directed that CCTVs be installed in all police stations across states and Union Territories to enhance transparency and help prevent custodial violence. The court had stressed that such surveillance should cover not only entry and exit points but also key areas within police premises.

Last year, the Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal government to report on the condition of CCTVs in police stations. The move followed a PIL raising concerns over non-functional surveillance

systems. It was pointed out that many CCTVs in police stations across West Bengal are either not working or are in very poor condition.

Sources confirmed that a tender has been floated. The project involves the supply, installation, and maintenance of 96 CCTVs across eight police stations under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police. Of the total, 32 cameras will be installed in outdoor areas and 64 indoors, according to sources familiar with the initiative.

It was learnt that the project forms part of the State Action Plan under an ongoing government scheme and is aimed at strengthening monitoring, internal security, and infrastructure within police establishments. The focus, they said, is on deploying certified equipment and ensuring long-term system reliability rather than one-time installation.

The estimated cost of the Kolkata project is Rs 1.49 crore. The work will be carried out through a competitive bidding process, with the contract covering supply, installation and comprehensive maintenance of the surveillance system.

According to an official, the selected vendor will be required to complete the installation within a stipulated period from the issuance of the work order. The project includes a five-year comprehensive warranty and maintenance component, underscoring the state’s emphasis on sustained upkeep of critical security infrastructure.

Officials said the initiative is expected to improve monitoring and administrative oversight within police stations once the system becomes operational.