State mulls new energy policy to meet peak power demand

Kolkata: With the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) forecasting that Bengal’s peak power demand will reach approximately 20,770 MW by 2031-32 and 24,757 MW by 2034-35, the state government has decided to prepare a new ‘West Bengal State Energy Policy’ while establishing a new strategic planning unit for the Power department for the same.

Power department sources said that CEA’s power demand projection for Bengal implies the need for substantial capacity expansion and infrastructure investment within the next decade. To meet this demand, the coal-based contracted capacity in the state is expected to grow from 8,244 MW in 2024-25 to 14,148 MW by 2034-35, necessitating a capacity addition of 5,904 MW over the next ten years. Such expansion will include developing four new coal-based projects, including a major 1,600 MW greenfield power project bidding completed and others currently in the pipeline. These additions are crucial to ensuring energy security, especially during peak demand periods.

To achieve the target, the state is looking to set up a strategic planning unit for the Power department which will not just help draw up a ‘West Bengal State Energy Policy’ and a consequent ‘Energy Security Strategy & Transition Roadmap’ but also review the schemes implemented for the last five years and monitor the state’s performance in the power sector. An official said that for the energy transition roadmap, the strategic planning unit will execute an impact assessment study for WBSEDCL and other DISCOMs on power procurement plan, short-term/medium-term and long-term power purchase agreements from Central Stations as well as IPPs (independent power producers) within and outside the state.

An energy security strategy will be made based on assessment of demand-supply, power procurement plans, investment avenues and policy guidelines for low cost and optimised energy portfolio for Bengal.

The state also seeks to prepare a strategic guideline document for development of ‘Carbon Market’ in Bengal in line with Central government guidelines. “There is an urgent need to review the power sector to restore its financial viability and reduce the fiscal burden on state finances.

The power sector should also be on a sound footing to meet the critical energy needs of industries and commercial enterprises at a competitive tariff without overburdening these entities with cross subsidies,” the official said.