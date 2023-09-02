State mulls legal step as Raj Bhavan says Guv to function as V-C of 14 universities

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday criticised the decision of Governor C V Ananda Bose to discharge the duties of vice-chancellor (V-C) in state universities, where the mentioned positions were lying vacant. The Governor is also the Chancellor of these universities.



While replying to a group of journalists, Basu said that he was unable to understand under which provision of the law did the Governor take the decision.

Basu also said that they are thinking of taking legal steps against this.

It can be mentioned the position was lying vacant in 14 state universities. On Thursday night, Raj Bhavan sources informed that Bose will be discharging the duties of V-C in the universities where the position is lying vacant.

According to the sources in Raj Bhavan, this decision has been taken considering the difficulties such as obtaining degree certificates and other official documents.

The Governor will be discharging the duties of a V-C in these universities till a new interim V-C is appointed.

On the same day, he appointed Dr Raj Kumar Kothari as the officiating vice-chancellor of the West Bengal State University. Apart from the state government, the state Educationists’ Forum has also criticised this decision.

“His most recent illogical and illegal announcement is not only bizarre but ominous. After seeking names of senior-most professors from the universities, disregarding these, nominating various under-qualified persons of choice, removing them at will and subverting the due process of search and selection committee formations, the Chancellor has now gone a hundred steps ahead in creating a world record of shame and desperation,” the Forum’s representatives stated.

Furthermore, it has been notified by Raj Bhavan that students can email their grievances to amnesaamne.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com or contact the peace room.

The students will be able to meet with the Governor through online registration under the programme and according to a source, the Governor will also be paying frequent visits to the universities to interact with the students.