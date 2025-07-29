State mulls launch of Kurmali medium Edu in primary schools

Kolkata: The Bengal government is considering the introduction of Kurmali as a medium of instruction in primary schools located in Kurmi-dominated regions of Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore.

In a recent official communication, the state School Education department sought the opinion of the state’s Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) on the matter, describing it as a “policy decision at the state level”.

The move follows repeated demands from the Kurmi community to allow primary education in the mother tongue, along the lines of the existing Santhali medium system in the state.

The department’s letter, addressed to the special secretary and member secretary of the TAC, enclosed prayers from the District Inspectors of Schools (DIs) of the four districts, forwarding several representations from Kurmi organisations in this regard.

According to the proposal, Kurmali sections would be introduced within existing Bengali medium schools in areas with significant Kurmi populations.

“Like Santhali medium education, Kurmali may be introduced in Bengali medium schools in Kurmi-dominated areas in the districts of Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore,” the letter to the TAC states.

To facilitate the transition, the department has proposed the formation of an expert committee with the help of Kurmali knowing persons to undertake the translation of textbooks and syllabus of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education from Bengali to Kurmali. Officials added that the framework adopted during the rollout of Santhali medium education could serve as a model for implementing Kurmali medium instruction. “We may follow the same process as adopted while opening Santhali medium schools,” the department noted.

The proposal has been put forward on the recommendation of the commissioner of School Education and issued with the approval of the state Education minister.