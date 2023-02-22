State mulls facility for free treatment of street dogs

Kolkata: The state Animal Resources Development (ARD) department is considering setting up facilities for the free-of-cost treatment of street dogs in the city.



Presently, there are facilities for treatment at the outdoor polyclinic of West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences at Belgachia but it comes at a cost.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Cossipore – Belgachia, Atin Ghosh who also heads the Health

department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation urged

state ARD minister Swapan Debnath during the question-answer session at the

state Assembly to consider

setting up a free-of-cost

health centre for treating street dogs.

“We will consider setting up such a facility,“ the minister said. The ARD department has a state-of-the-art hospital for treatment and operation theatre facilities for pet animals as well as bigger animals like cows, buffalo etc at the hospital adjacent to Prani Sampad Bhavan in Salt Lake.

There are presently 88,000 odd street dogs in Kolkata with KMC having two dog pounds at Entally and Dhapa.