State mulling simple & uniform policy to ensure smooth laying of City Gas Distribution Network

The state government is coming up with a simple and uniform policy to ensure the hassle-free laying of the City Gas Distribution Network (CGDN) through different roads in the state. The state Public Works Department (PWD) is developing a single-window system for granting permission regarding the Right of Use (RoU) of Way for laying an underground pipeline for supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG).

At present, LPG is being delivered from filling stations door-to-door through a road transport system that causes traffic pressure on the roads and adversely affects the environment. The supply of PNG through underground pipelines is cheaper, safe as well as environment friendly. Hence, the Petroleum Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is providing facilities for the development of CGDN to authorised licensed entities.

The licensees who have been awarded the work of laying of gas pipeline in the state by PNGRB are approaching state departments and local bodies for grants of NOCs/approvals etc. In the absence of any definite policy, they are facing hardships and different departments are dealing with their applications in different ways. Even, there is a uniform policy among different offices of the same department. So, the state wants to come up with a common policy in this regard, a senior PWD official said.

When the licensee will apply at the ‘single window’, the charges payable for RoU of Way for the land for laying of the gas pipeline will be raised by the window that would get deposited at the same. The land use charges, restoration charges and the bank guarantees as the case may be shall be transferred to the concerned department under whose jurisdiction the RoU of Way falls.

He clarified that the policy is meant for giving NOCs/clearances etc for laying of gas pipelines. For installing CNG stations, storage facilities, pumping stations etc, the licensee shall separately obtain NOC from the district administration/concerned authorities after the proper procedure.

The licensee will have to carry out a joint survey with the authority while finalising the gas pipeline alignment. In the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area, trial trench may be done before laying of pipelines.