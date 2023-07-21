State MSME & Textiles dept to observe MSME month in August

Kolkata: The state MSME and Textiles department will observe the MSME month in August based on the theme ‘Shilper Samadhane’ with the aim to reach out to entrepreneurs for providing a boost to various beneficiary schemes of a number of state government departments. Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Thursday chaired a meeting at Nabanna in which it was decided that the month-long event will be held in all the blocks across the state.



The state-level programme will be held in Kolkata on August 24. Each district has been asked to arrange one district-level event in the first week of August to mark the commencement of the programme. At the block level, camps will be organised for five days — from Monday to Friday in turns. Borough-wise programmes will be undertaken under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation while for other municipalities/corporations, the programme will take place at the sub-divisional level for five days.

Special emphasis will be given to sponsoring at least 2 lakh applications under the Bhabisyat Credit Card Scheme (BCCS) to the banks. Applications in connection with the scheme were received in the last edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep), which commenced on April 1 and continued for a month. Under the BCCS, eligible applicants can take a business loan of up to Rs 5 lakh to start a business. Seed money of up to Rs 25,000 will be provided by the government. The target of coverage is two lakh youth per year.

The state is also aiming to enlist at least five lakh artisans and weavers with the state government and encouraging at least five lakh existing MSMEs to obtain Udyam registrations.

It also wants to ensure disposals of maximum pending clearances like mutation, conversion, power connection, WBPCB clearance, fire clearance, etc.

The District Magistrates who attended the meeting virtually have been asked to reach out to MSME entrepreneurs and other stakeholders in each block from August 1-20. The district-wise targets for the MSME services were also assigned at the meeting.