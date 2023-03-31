State MSME dept to help organisers set up green firecrackers cluster

Kolkata: The state MSME department will extend all possible help to the organisation of green firecrackers to set up a cluster for production of the same in the state.



The cluster is likely to come up at Maheshtala area in South 24-Parganas, which is a hub of firecracker manufacturing and sale in the state.

State Environment minister Manas Bhunia, in the presence of senior officials of his department, held a meeting on Friday with officials of the state

Fire and Emergency Services department in presence of its minister in-charge Sujit Bose with the objective to speed up the process of issuing production license and trade license to the manufacturers of green crackers across the state.

“We are developing a cohesive one window system for providing the go ahead to those manufacturers who have already received necessary training from NEERI in the manufacture of green crackers. Principal Secretary of MSME department Rajesh Pandey will hold a video conference next week regarding development of cluster,” Manas Bhunia, state Environment minister said.

The department has come out with a guideline for green crackers which will be circulated among the manufacturing organisation of green crackers.

Scientists from NEERI who attended the meeting in virtual mode stated clearly that no green fire crackers will emit sound more than 90 decibel, which is the permissible limit for Bengal, as prescribed by the court.

“There are many poor cracker makers who do not have space (land) which is required for the manufacture of green crackers. So, we are planning to take up a cluster based approach so that these poor makers can be provided a common space,” a senior official of the Environment department said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed the state government to identify the hurdles in manufacture of green crackers and accordingly

take measures to remove them so

that the state becomes self-reliant in this and stop import from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.