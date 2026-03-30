State moves 5 WBCS officers, including four posted in CEO’s office

Kolkata: The state government, on Monday, removed five WBCS officers, including four posted in the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The four officers who have been removed from the CEO’s office include Subrata Pal, who has been acting as the Deputy CEO.

According to the notification released from the state Personnel and Administrative Reforms (PAR) department, Pal has been transferred as Senior Deputy Secretary Health & Family Welfare (H &FW) Department. Rahul Nath, who has been serving as the Additional Secretary, H & FW Department, has been posted as Joint CEO in the office of CEO, West Bengal.

Narendra Nath Dutta, who was working as Additional Secretary in the state CEO office, has been transferred as Additional Secretary in Labour department and Supriya Das, posted as Additional Secretary in the state CEO office, has been moved to the state Food Processing Industries & Horticulture department.

Mithu Sarkar, posted as Joint Secretary in the CEO office, has been removed to the Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education Department in the same rank.

According to sources, the proposal for the transfer of the officials from the CEO’s office was given by the state CEO Manoj Agarwal himself.