State moves 21 IPS & 19 WBPS officers

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the state police, 21 IPS officers and 19 WBPS officers were transferred on Thursday.

According to the order, Arijit Sinha, who was serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jhargram Police District (PD) in the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) has been made the DIG of Midnapore Range.

Manav Singla, who was the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of New Town Division in the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate (PC), will replace Sinha. Sachin, the Special Superintendent (SS) in the state Intelligence Branch (IB) will replace Singla.

Avijit Banerjee who was the SP, Purulia has been made the SP of Malda. Vaibhav Tiwari, the SP of Bankura will replace him. Soumyadip Bhattacharya, who was serving as the SP of Purba Medinipur has been made the SP of Bankura. The SP of Malda, Pradeep Kumar Yadav has been transferred to the post of SP, Traffic in Uttar Dinajpur.

These apart, Y Raghuvamshi, the SP of Alipurduar has been made the SP of Jalpaiguri. Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, who was the SP of Jalpaiguri has been made the SP of Alipurduar. Dhritiman Sarkar, who was the SP of Purba Medinipur has been sent to the post of SS IB. The SP of Raiganj PD, Md. Sana Akhtar was transferred to the post of DC, West Zone in the Asansol Durgapur PC. Sonwane Kuldip Suresh who was posted in the IB will replace Akhtar. Palash Chandra Dhali, the SP of Baruipur PD has been made the SP of Paschim Medinipur.

Shubhendra Kumar who was serving as the Additional SP (Rural) in Purba Medinipur in the rank of SP will replace Dhali. Along with the SPs, posting of seven IPS officers serving in the Additional SP rank have also been transferred.

Along with the IPS officers, posting of 19 WBPS officers, serving in the rank of Additional SP, SDPO, Deputy SP, Assistant Commandant and Deputy Commandant have also been changed.