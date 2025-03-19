State Min Barman proposes new college

RAIGANJ: In a significant move to bolster higher education infrastructure in Hemtabad, North Dinajpur district, Satyajit Barman, the minister of state for the School Education department and MLA of Hemtabad, has proposed the establishment of a new college in the region. This initiative aims to address the long-standing challenges faced by local students, particularly young women, who currently travel approximately 15 kilometers to Raiganj or Kaliyaganj for higher education.

The absence of a local college has been a persistent issue, compelling students to undertake daily commutes to neighboring towns. This journey not only poses logistical challenges but also acts as a deterrent for many, especially female students, leading to a decline in higher education enrollment among women in the area.

Recognising this pressing need, members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Hemtabad have actively advocated for the establishment of a local college. Asraful Ali, president of the Hemtabad TMC committee, highlighted the community’s aspirations, stating: “The present state government introduced so many developments in our Hemtabad block, including construction of roads, bus terminus and markets. Now the residents have a demand to set up a college in Hemtabad. We have identified a potential site for the proposed college—a plot owned by the Sericulture department at Thakurbari. Subsequently, we met with minister Satyajit Barman to formally present our proposal to the state government.”

Minister Barman, acknowledging the community’s concerns and the strategic importance of enhancing educational facilities, has forwarded the proposal to the state government. He stated: “We proposed the state government with the proposed site of a college in Hemtabad. The officials of the state higher education department will visit the place soon. Then the decision of the college will be framed.”