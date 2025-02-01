State Med Council’s registrar resigns following HC deadline

Kolkata: The Registrar of the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) Manas Chakraborty resigned from his post on Friday after the Calcutta High Court’s Division Bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed Chakraborty to step down by 5 p,m. on Friday, failing which, he would be removed

by the court.

Chakraborty tendered his resignation before the Calcutta High Court deadline ended. “I have tendered my resignation as per the instruction of the Calcutta High Court,” Chakraborty stated. His tenure ended on November 1 in 2019.