State med council may soon cancel Sandip Ghosh’s registration

Kolkata: West Bengal Medical Council may soon cancel medical registration of former RG Kar Medical College Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh after he has been arrested by the CBI in connection with financial irregularities.

According to sources, the West Bengal Medical Council has initiated the process of cancelling Dr Ghosh’s registration. The council had recently served a show cause notice to arrested ex-RG Kar hospital principal Ghosh over his alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the health facility.

The show-cause notice to Ghosh was believed to be a step before the council took any decision on cancelling his medical registration.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) last week sent to the West Bengal Medical Council seeking information as to why the registration of Ghosh has not been cancelled yet. The council is also set to send a reply letter to the NMC. A senior official of the West Bengal Medical Council said that medical registration of a person is not cancelled till the accused is convicted. Otherwise, the council holds a governing body meeting in case anybody is involved in unwarranted activities.

The allegations of financial irregularities at the hospital came to light after the body of a woman doctor was recovered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty in the health facility.

The incident triggered a nationwide protest.