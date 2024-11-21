State may bring resolution opposing Centre’s proposed Waqf Amendment Bill

Kolkata: The Winter Session of the state Assembly starting from November 25, is going to be crucial as the Mamata Banerjee government may bring a resolution opposing the Centre’s proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The state is also expected to bring another resolution on the floor of the House against the deprivation of the state by the Centre under various schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) had earlier opposed the Centre’s legislation relating to Waqf as it argued that it would be an attempt to infringe upon the state governments’ rights and also to marginalise minority communities.

Incidentally, the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Banerjee, who has always upheld the rights of minorities, is keen on ensuring that Central “arbitrary” legislations have no adverse impact on the marginalised communities, a Trinamool Congress leader said.

According to Assembly sources, the state government may bring a Bill to counter the Central Wakf legislation outlining the measures to safeguard the interests of minorities while maintaining state autonomy over Waqf matters.

“A resolution opposing the Centre’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is likely to be passed in the Winter Session. One of the main purposes behind bringing a Bill is to safeguard the interests of minorities while maintaining state autonomy over Waqf matters. The matters will, however, be decided finally in the next few days,” Trinamool Congress sources said.

Incidentally, Trinamool Congress MPs — Nadimul Haque and Kalyan Banerjee, recently held a press conference in the city alleging high-handedness and arbitrary actions by the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Apart from Trinamool Congress, other Opposition parties had also opposed the Central government’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, alleging that it will seek to centralise control over Waqf properties, undermining state rights and community autonomy. Sources in Trinamool Congress also said that the treasury bench during the Winter Session may move a resolution condemning the role of the Union government in releasing money to the state government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

During the upcoming session, there may be a point of reference on the Aparajita Women & Child Bill, the new Bill seeking capital punishment for convicts in rape and rape and murder cases.

The Bill was passed on the floor of the House in September this year but it is still pending clearance from the office of President Droupadi Murmu.

There will be no Assembly session on December 6 as the state government’s ministers and MLAs in their jurisdictions will observe the day as “Sanhati Divas” condemning the demolition of Babri mosque.